The following announcement is from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper:

The coronavirus situation is scary. It has disrupted everyday life in unprecedented ways. However, it has also cleared many of the distractions – and excuses – away from really connecting our kids with the plentiful natural resources right in our backyards.

Take your family hiking, fishing, bird watching, nature journaling and exploring creeks. If you run into others enjoying the outdoors, you can still practice social distancing practices without putting yourself at risk.

If more public outdoor venues still make you nervous, you may be surprised at the nature-based opportunities in your own backyard. You may not live next to a forest or creek, but even in-town spaces offer critters such as squirrels and pigeons. Bugs and worms are starting to emerge from their winter slumbers. Trees are producing buds, maple sap is flowing and a slew of early spring flowers are starting to bloom.

In an effort to catalyze your family’s reconnection with nature, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is offering an outdoors photo and poetry contest.

Through April 30, we are accepting entries in three different age groups (12 and under, 13-17 and 18-through adult) of your best outdoor-based photographs taken specifically during this time of shutdowns and cancellations. We are also accepting poems inspired by your family’s nature-based exploration over the next several weeks – again separated into the three age groups.

We will share our favorite entries throughout April as an additional inspiration to get outdoors – and by Friday, May 8, announce winners in each age category. We have an assortment of prizes planned for this contest and are excited to see what cool things you find in our greater watershed.

Photos and poetry experiences must be taken from the Middle Susquehanna watershed, starting from where the Penns Creek enters into the Susquehanna River and extending up through the West and North branches of the river and the tributaries that feed into it. Here is a map that shows all the counties within our region (colored in tan):

Please send your entries, clearly marked with name, age, hometown and caption information to midsusriver@gmail.com or via mail to John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, 112 Market Street, Sunbury, PA 17801. We reserve the right to use images and poems on our website, social media platforms and other potential promotional items.