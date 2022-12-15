The holiday gift-buying frenzy is here, but shopping for someone who loves all things Pennsylvania has never been easier with access to products from local artisans and craftspeople in the PA Wilds.

The PA Wilds feature “a diverse community of skilled artisans, craftspeople, and producers whose work often reflects the beauty, bounty, and rural traditions of our region.”

These makers draw inspiration from nature. This inspiration can come from landscapes, local culture, and Pennsylvania heritage. Each of these professional makers has been handpicked by the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, which is the PA Wild’s core program for business development.

Rachel Courtney, the owner of Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple, is honored to be a part of the PA Wilds after passing the vetting process.

“It’s an honor to know that I am making products that both meet the PA Wilds’ expectations and reflect on the local region,” Courtney said. “They have a jury that reviews the applications and portfolios of local businesses before deciding who gets to be a ‘professional maker.'"

Shopping at these small businesses while you explore the PA Wilds creates a ripple effect on the local economy, helping the local economy flourish. For example, when you buy a local artisan's products, they invest that money back into their community when they buy groceries or restock their shelves.

When you see the PA Wilds tag on products from these local businesses, you know that they are a legitimate part of the local community. You might even consider supporting small businesses by making a purchase. A few of the local small businesses in the PA Wilds area include:

What is the PA Wilds?

So what exactly is the PA Wilds? The PA Wilds is one of Pennsylvania’s eleven tourism regions. It covers roughly a quarter of the state and is the home to about four percent of the state’s population. With two million acres of land, the PA Wilds is geographically larger than Yellowstone National Park.

People are at the heart of everything these local artisans do. The owners of these small businesses are the makers, making products for both the residents within the PA Wilds, and tourists who travel to the area and spend money on lodging, activities, and products.

Visitors spend an estimated $1.7 billion each year in the PA Wilds.

“Engaging with the general public at vendor shows or in the sugar shack and educating them on the maple production process is something that I hold in the heart of even my business,” Courtney said.

“I get to educate people on what pure maple is and what's in it, including minerals and antioxidants. Pure maple has a ton of health benefits, and it can be a healthy alternative to other sugars or sweeteners,” she continued.

For Courtney, another huge benefit that comes with being a part of the PA Wilds is being able to network with other small businesses that operate on the same principles.

“The PA Wilds is a community of makers,” Courtney said. “The bonds I’ve been able to create and the networking that I’ve been able to do through the PA Wilds is on a whole other level. The other businesses can intertwine with mine. Say, someone is making labels, I can utilize their services to make the labels for my products. It’s nice to know the maker you’re working with and that they have to same values as you and the PA Wilds.”

The PA Wilds Center manages the gift shops within the Kinzua Bridge State Park in Mount Jewett, the Lycoming County Visitors’ Center in Williamsport, and the Leonard Harrison State Park in Wellsboro.

When searching for that "perfect gift," consider purchasing from a small local business like Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple. Any purchase will help these small businesses and their local communities flourish.

Check out the PA Wilds marketplace at shopthepawilds.com or visit one of the PA Wilds Conservation Shops to find what you are looking for.

Ashley Weaver is a freelance writer for NorthcentralPa.com. She lives in Cammal, Pa. and grew up in Jersey Shore, Pa. She enjoys being outdoors, reading anything and everything, binging tv series on Netflix, and spending time with family. She has been writing professionally for three years.

