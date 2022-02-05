Bloomsburg, Pa. -- A thing that we are initially smitten with may go astray, maybe to the point where we want to smite that thing. In association with its Gallery exhibition “Smite/Smitten,” The Exchange presents an evening of songs and storytelling on the themes of love and loss.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, The Exchange asks you to share your story about love, or perhaps about the opposite of love. The event will take place in the Exchange Gallery, 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

With limited time slots available for storytellers and musicians, and with limited audience seating available in the Exchange Gallery, please call or e-mail to sign up and/or make a free reservation: (570) 317-2596, Exchange@ExchangeArts.org.

“Smite/Smitten” at the Exchange Gallery will have artwork on the theme of love and hate and will run from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, March 18. Artists of all ages and levels of experience are invited to make work inspired by things they love or things they can’t stand, and perhaps things that they once loved that they now wish to smite. Work is due at the Gallery no later than Saturday, Feb. 12; visit ExchangeArts.org/calls-for-entry for details.

Visit the Exchange Gallery Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary from week to week, with occasional Saturdays; see ExchangeArts.org/gallery-hours for the current week.

For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org and Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call (570) 317-2596.



