Williamsport -- Factory Works Photo Lab, offering photography training opportunities for the community, has released its roster of 2022 winter classes.

Starting Tuesday nights in February from 6 to 8 p.m., the lab will host its regular Intro to Film and Darkroom Photography Class, which helps both first-time photographers and those who may be a little out of practice with a film camera. Students will learn everything from loading film into the camera to producing a finished print in the darkroom. No camera is necessary; the lab has cameras available to borrow.

Participation is limited to 4 students each for all winter classes and workshops, so don’t wait to sign up.

The class costs $100 and the only required supply is a roll of Ilford 400 ISO 35 mm film, available at Hoyer's Photo at 45 Washington Boulevard, a block west of Lycoming College. The class fee includes 24-hour access to the photo lab for one month after completing the class for further darkroom use.

The second class is the Digital Photography course, which will meet the first three Saturdays in February from 1 to 2 p.m. The class requires a DSLR camera; potential students are encouraged to reach out if they are uncertain if their camera is appropriate. The class will focus on the basics of composition and using shutter speed and aperture to manipulate depth of field, creating compelling photos.

The Digital Photography course costs $50.

To ask a question or coordinate payment, please email photolab@factoryworks.org.

In March, the lab will introduce a Masterclass in Printing for Advanced Photographers with previous darkroom experience. In this class, participants will bring in a black and white negative that they have taken and developed and it will be transformed from a test print to a finished print on museum quality, fiber-based paper, then each photo will be printed as an edition of 10 finished prints that could be exhibited in a gallery or museum.

The Lab is especially excited about this class as it will allow participants to further explore the darkroom with the expert supervision of the Photo Lab manager Brian Spies.

The masterclass will cost $100 and like the previous classes is payable with a check made out to Factory Works or in cash. This class will meet each Tuesday night in March from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lastly, in collaboration with Williamsport Bicycle Recycle, the Lab will be holding two youth workshops in March, the first of which will be held on Sunday, March 13 and will be open to students between the ages of 11 and 14. This class will run from 1 to 4 p.m. The focus will be using parts and supplies from Bicycle Recycle’s stock of donated bicycle parts and ephemera to create photograms in the darkroom.

Photograms, an early 20th century photo process popularized by the surrealist photographer Man Ray, involve placing opaque and semi-opaque items on a piece of light sensitive paper in the darkroom and exposing it to light that after being developed creates a collage like image of contrasting black and white tones.

Two weeks later on Sunday, March 27, the Lab will be holding a condensed version of the intro to the darkroom class for students ages 15 to 18. This class will involve students shooting a roll of film in Bicycle Recycle’s shop, exploring the shops layout and architecture to create compelling images which once processed will be printed by them in the darkroom. This is an all day class running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hour and half break for lunch. Students must bring their own bagged lunch but all other supplies are included.

Both youth workshops are $20 each and will culminate with an exhibition of their finished prints on the First Friday of April in Bicycle Recycle as part of the Pajama Factory’s April First Friday event, which is done in collaboration with Lycoming Arts.

Questions and payment arrangements can be made by emailing photolab@factoryworks.org.