Williamsport -- PPL Electric Utilities recently donated $10,000 donation to the Community Arts Center through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit program (EITC). The funds supported "The Nutcracker" production.

On December 4 and 5, the Community Arts Center, Lycoming College, and Saint John’s School of the Arts joined together to present the holiday classic. "The Nutcracker" featured a live orchestra composed of Lycoming College students and local musicians, as well as a completely local intergenerational cast of more than 100 dancers ages 4 to adult.

“PPL is proud to support the Community Arts Center. Not only is it a beautiful historic venue, it allows the arts to thrive hosting performers from all over the country and inviting young people such as those who performed in 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season,” said Tracie Witter, PPL Regional Affairs Director.

Educational Improvement Tax Credit grants allow approved organizations to invest in projects that improve access to high quality education programs. Organizations must be pre-qualified by the state Department of Community & Economic Development to participate.

“EITC funds are essential in developing the arts through our region, and we’re thrilled to partner with PPL in supporting this mission,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director. “This generosity allows us to bring the wonder of live performance to young people throughout our community, both on the stage and in the audience.”

Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development, said “This donation from PPL Electric Utilities will contribute greatly to our student-centered programming and is very much appreciated.”

For more information about giving opportunities at the CAC, contact Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development, at (570) 327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.