Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Exchange Gallery invited artists to show off any artwork made in the ten months or so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an inspiring outpouring of support and creativity, over 50 artists responded.

"What I Did in Quarantine" opened on January 11 and features over 110 pieces. Contributing artists represent seven Pennsylvania counties and New York City. Some of the artists have exhibited for decades around Pennsylvania and beyond, while others only ever display their works in Bloomsburg. The Exchange joyfully welcomed a number of artists who are showing off their works at the gallery for the first time - and in some cases, for the first time in any public setting. The first-time exhibitors range from four-year-olds to individuals north of age eighty.

The exhibition will run in the Gallery through February 19, 2021; the simultaneous online show will continue even after the Gallery show closes.

As with almost all of the Exchange Gallery shows, artists could submit work in any medium, two-dimensional or three-dimensional, as long as it fit through the front door, and “What I Did in Quarantine” has paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, videos, ceramics, fiber pieces, prints, poetry, and various mixed media. Some of the work has COVID as an expressed theme or inspiration; some got made because the artists had more time on their hands than usual; some simply springs from the ever-present human drive to make beautiful things.

Most of the artists have put prices on their work; every artist receives eighty percent of the sale price of her/his piece, with the remaining twenty percent going towards the non-profit Gallery’s upkeep.

“Providing a place that celebrates each individual’s creativity aligns perfectly with The Exchange’s mission to bring the arts to all communities throughout our region,” says Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok. “Nothing makes us happier than making the ‘art world’ accessible to everyone; we believe strongly that anyone who makes art is an artist, and that art is anything an artist makes. When we put a four-year-old child’s artwork on display next to an art professor’s work, we feel entirely confident that this child will grow up knowing that she is an artist – something that even some of our middle-aged first-time exhibitors have not yet wrapped their minds around."

“Some of the artists thank us for hanging their artwork here,” Helbok continued, “I assure them that in fact we feel grateful to them, because our space would look awfully empty without their work in it.”

The Exchange Gallery welcome visitors at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and varying hours on Tuesdays through Thursdays and the occasional Saturday; see ExchangeArts.org/calendar for details. Anyone may also browse the show on the Web at artofpa.org/shop-the-exchange/what-i-did-in-quarantine; the site has a photo of every piece, along with the title, medium, size, and price. Where provided, the artist's statements about their work also appear.

Throughout the year, the Exchange Gallery encourages participation by artists of all ages and levels of experience in open-call themed shows; in almost seven years since the Gallery opened its storefront location on Main Street in Bloomsburg, more than six hundred people have exhibited in more than fifty shows – everyone from Bloomsburg University art professors to preschool children, and everyone in between; they have come from more than a dozen central-Pennsylvania counties, elsewhere across the state, more than half a dozen other states, and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

For the complete 2021 Gallery schedule, please visit exchangearts.org/calls-for-entry, and let your artist friends know about it too; The Exchange Gallery looks forward to seeing your and their artwork!

For more information about The Exchange, visit The Exchange website, Facebook, or call (570) 317-2596.