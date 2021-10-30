Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions is starting the month of November with a bang! The theatre organization's busy month is opening with auditions for "Shrew: A Tale Retold" and its presentation of "All Together Now!: A Musical Revue."

Auditions open for "Shrew: A Tale Retold"

Hamilton-Gibson Productions will be exploring romantic comedy next spring with "Shrew: A Tale Retold" and is looking for male and female actors of all ages, shapes, and types to fill the 21 roles, according to the event release.

Auditions begin on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery, 3 Central Ave. Additional auditions will be held on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. No preparations or experience are required to audition.

The large cast includes characters that range in age from 20 to 80. Those with speaking roles will have anywhere from one to 1,000 lines to memorize. There are also non-speaking roles. Some of the actors will be on stage throughout the play; others will be on and off stage once or several times.

“This classic Shakespearean play tells the story of love at first sight, love between equals and the challenge of finding your heart,” said Clare Marie Ritter. She and Linda Young are directing the show. “The cast will explore the story and language while working together to bring this rom-com to the Coolidge Theater with performances in March of next year (2022).”

Anyone interested in helping with sets, costumes, lighting and/or sound are also encouraged to attend one of the audition sessions to speak with the directors.

For answers to questions or more information, contact Clare Marie Ritter by emailing her at hamgib@gmail.com or calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079.

"All Together Now!: A Musical Revue" premieres at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium

Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s “All Together Now” Musical Revue will be on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols Street.

“Musical Theatre International offered ‘All Together Now’ as a fundraiser for community and regional theatres around the world that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Thomas Putnam, director. “This is a global attempt to help theatres regroup and re-emerge after suffering from having to shut down completely or operating with a greatly reduced audience capacity. All the songs are from well-known Broadway shows that are licensed by Music Theatre International."

“The entire company is made up of area community singers and some members of Taylor Nickerson’s First Position Dance Company's two Musical Theatre classes,” Putnam continued.

The show will open with everyone singing “Be Our Guest” from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” and solos by Matt Huels as Lumière and Colleen Krise as Mrs. Potts.

Gracie Bishop as Hodel, Carrie Blakeslee as Chava and Colleen Krise as Tzeitel will sing “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and dance to choreography by Maia Mahosky.

Performing “Back to Before” from “Ragtime” will be Anne Acker. Singing “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde” will be Jack Tobey and “Life is So Peculiar” from “Five Guys Named Moe” will be performed by Ian Brennan, Justin Gordon, Matthew Huels and Cody Losinger. “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from “Les Miz” will follow.

Karin Knaus will perform “The Girl I Used to Be” from “Waitress” with Knaus then joining Molly Cary, Ian Brennan and Tim Wilbourn in singing “The New World” from “Songs for a New World.”

First Position Dance students will sing and dance to “Seize the Day” from “Newsies” choreographed by Taylor Nickerson.

Theresa Delmotte will perform “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods” followed by Cody Losinger singing “Take a Chance On Me” from “Mamma Mia!”

Laureen Wolgemuth as Eliza with Tom Reindl, Gunnar Bowen, Matt Huels, Ian Brennan, Justin Gordon and Thomas Bishop will sing “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” from “My Fair Lady.”

“Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls” will feature Tim Wilbourn as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and the full company singing and dancing to choreography by Taylor Nickerson.

Molly Cary will perform “Beautiful City” from “Godspell” and everyone will close the concert with “Seasons of Love” from “RENT.”

Those attending are asked to wear masks during the performance. Having the show at the high school auditorium will allow audience members to spread out and distance from each other.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youth, 18 and under. Also available are FlexPasses for $60. For tickets, visit hgp.booktix.com or call the HG office at (570) 724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets will also be sold at the door for both performances.



