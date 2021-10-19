Bloomsburg -- For the eighth year, Bloomsburg’s Exchange Gallery will host an end-of-year show with artwork by dozens and even hundreds of artists from throughout Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

As with all of the Gallery’s open-call shows, “Cash & Carry” welcomes participation by people of all ages and levels of experience, and for this show The Exchange facilitates that participation by giving away panels for the artists to make work on. Artists may work in ANY medium: painting, drawing, photography, collage, sculpture, fiber, you name it. Your piece can hang on the wall or sit or stand on its own.

The Exchange started out with 432 eight-inch-square, 1/2”-thick panels (eight inches for the eighth year) and has given about half of them away already, but you still have plenty of time to stop in to pick up yours at the Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg.

“Every year, we get amazing work in this show” says Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok. “It takes more than one visit to take it all in – in fact, I see something new every day, and I work here every day!”

In addition to work by Bloomsburg University art professors and other artists with decades of experience, “Cash & Carry” always has work by children, some as young as two and three years old. Student work in the past has come from Berwick High School, Bloomsburg High School and Bloomsburg Middle School, Central Columbia Middle School, Greenwood Friends School, Mifflinburg High School, and New Story in Berwick, as well as Bloom U.

Every piece will sell for $25, with the artist receiving $20 and the rest going to support the Exchange Gallery’s ongoing operations. Although the show will open on November 23, sales will not begin until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 3, during Downtown Bloomsburg’s “Coming Home For Christmas” holiday event. This gives buyers time to come in and decide which pieces they like best.

At the reception, all attendees wishing to buy will receive numbers; at the moment when sales start, the person with #1 may choose one piece from the walls, and if they want a second piece, they must get another number and go to the back of the line. So on with #2, #3, etc. This prevents any one buyer from getting “all of the good stuff” and it makes for a lot of fun.

“Our buyers enjoy the process,” says Helbok, “and they all talk to each other as they strategize about which pieces to go for.”

One can pay with cash, check, or charge card; The Exchange staff just likes the name “Cash & Carry” and it indicates that, unlike other shows, one may take one’s artwork home right then and there, rather than waiting until the end of the show. These small and affordable pieces make great holiday gifts!

The exhibition will run from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30 at the Exchange Gallery, 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg. The Gallery has regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; hours vary on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and the gallery opens on occasional Saturdays. For more information about The Exchange, including week-to-week Gallery hours, visit ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call (570) 317-2596.



