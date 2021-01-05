Lewisburg, Pa. – The borough of Lewisburg is looking more colorful these days. Cherry Alley, between Third and Fourth streets, is starting to resemble an outdoor art gallery.

The alley has two murals so far, with several more being planned. The goal is to have several murals on the block to turn it into “Modern Art Alley.” Bob Albin, who owns the Tawsty Flower Bed & Breakfast and The Haines Suites, came up with the idea last summer to make a drab building come to life.

“I was remodeling my building and the building next to it was an ugly, gray drab cinder block building. I came up with the idea -- that would be a great place for a mural,” Albin said. He approached the owners of the building who agreed to having a mural painted on it.

Albin recruited longtime friend and artist, Jim Reid, to start the first mural in July. Albin financed the first mural by paying for paint and other supplies. Reid, who spends half of the year in Lewisburg and the other half in Barcelona, Spain, based the designs on modern artists. Influences for the murals include Alexander Calder, Spanish artist Joan Miro, Andre Matisse, and Picasso. “It’s mostly like an homage to these artists,” Reid said.

Calder is a Pennsylvania artist, Reid explained. “His grandfather did the William Penn statue that sits on top of city hall in Philadelphia. So, there’s Pennsylvania history there too.”

After Reid and Albin donated more than 100 hours of their personal time and $2,500, the first Cherry Alley mural was completed by fall. Albin realized soon thereafter that people were taking notice of the new public art in Lewisburg.

“It’s amazing the amount of people who come to take their picture in front of it and put it up on Instagram,” Albin said. “It’s become a destination.”

"I wanted to activate the mind of a 5-year-old child walking down the alley, but also the professors," Reid said. The art professors definitely recognized the artists that Reid based his designs off of, as he has received emails from several professors.

A Go Fund Me campaign was started in September in hopes of collecting enough money to complete a second mural. Reid began painting that second mural with a large part of it taking influence from Miro. Due to COVID-19, Reid hasn't been able to return to his studio in Barcelona. He’s staying with family in Lewisburg indefinitely. “I didn’t go to Barcelona this year, I brought Barcelona to Lewisburg,” Reid said.

That second mural was completed just before a December 17 snowstorm dumped more than 16 inches in Lewisburg. Now, Albin and Reid are looking to complete another mural in the spring. A local foundation has made a verbal commitment on a grant that would fund another mural, Albin said.

By summer, Cherry Alley will be even more colorful. Reid hopes the public will continue to watch the outdoor gallery unfold. "And hopefully, this inspires other artists to find walls and paint them," Reid said.

You can keep up with the progress of Modern Art Alley by following the Facebook page.