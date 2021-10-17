Lewisburg -- Lewisburg Arts Council will present Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists, which runs from November 6-14 in downtown Lewisburg.

Over 30 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, and woodwork to watercolors, oils, acrylics, and photographs throughout downtown Lewisburg. You will find genres from Fine Arts, Historic Arts, and Edible Arts-offering something to suit every artistic taste!

This year, visitors will have plenty of time to browse the artwork on display: the event is free to the public and will be stretched across nine days, beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6, and ending on Sunday, Nov. 14.

To make the art accessible throughout the event, most artists will display some of their work in store windows, in addition to artwork displayed inside. Posters hung at each Stroll Stop will feature a QR code. When scanned with a phone, the QR code will link to the artist’s contact information on the Arts Council website, as well as provide opportunities for the public to purchase artwork directly from the artist.

More than twenty "Stroll Stops" will be set up on Market Street in Lewisburg between Second and Sixth Streets. All artists and activities will be marked on a customized Google map, which will be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council website. The link to the Google map will also be posted to the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook page.

In addition to single-artist exhibits, this year’s “Stroll Stops” also include exhibits featuring collections of multiple artists, including two-dimensional artwork created by Lewisburg Area High School art students (at All-Star Bagels, 300 Market St.); employees of Brushstrokes (at Brushstrokes Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market St.); Nobodies: Identity, Selfhood, and Expression Beyond Portraiture (at the Samek Downtown Gallery, 416 Market St.); images by members of the Lewisburg Photography Club (at First National Bank of Pennsylvania , 311 Market St.); and pieces from members of the Farmland Preservation Artists of Central Pennsylvania (at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St.).

“We are so lucky to have art-enthusiastic business owners willing to host an artist's work just as they are gearing up for their busiest season of the year,” says Arts Council President Della Hutchison. “I hope everyone who appreciates this too will find a way to express their gratitude, whether by giving a shout-out to a business on social media or stopping in to say thanks or -- best of all -- by supporting them with a purchase.”

In anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, Holiday Shoppers' Passes will be available at most downtown businesses. Passes are valid Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27, and are good for 15% off a single item at each of the participating merchants.



