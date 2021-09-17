Lewisburg, Pa. -- Dive into the local arts scene all October! The 7th Annual Lewisburg Arts Council Members’ Show will be held in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County.

This exhibit features the work of Artists’ Guild members and Photography Club members showcasing a wide variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencil, collage, pottery, fabric and textile art and photography.

The Artists’ Guild began in 2012 when a few artists got together to share their work, offer support, develop friendships and show and sell their artwork. As the Guild grew, they began adding trips to local galleries, offering critiques, and organizing plein air events (painting outdoors).

The Lewisburg Photography Club started in 2016 and is a collection of both amateur and professional photographers living in the Lewisburg area and aims to support and encourage photographers of all skill levels.

Photography Club meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce building in Montandon. For more information about the Photography Club, visit lewisburgphotoclub.org.

Pamphlets will be on display with additional information about the Lewisburg Arts Council, upcoming volunteer opportunities, and membership information for the Artists’ Guild and Lewisburg Photography Club. Membership in the Artists' Guild is open to all visual artists and runs from January to December. Joining the Artists' Guild and/or Lewisburg Photography Club also gives you membership in the Lewisburg Arts Council. For more information, or to become a member, visit the Arts Council website.

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.



