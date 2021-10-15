Lycoming County, Pa. -- The Montoursville community can expect more opportunities for engagement at the local Konkle Library -- not to mention a newly renovated space -- as the library quickly approaches their fundraising goal and develops a new 3-5 year plan.

W.B. Konkle Memorial Library announced in September that its Board has adopted a new Long-Range Plan for the library and the Montoursville Community. The Long-Range Plan, found on the library’s webpage, details a three to five year plan that will enhance the “Time to Refresh” capital campaign currently underway.

The campaign, the largest fundraising initiative in the library's history, has a goal of $325,000; well on their way to success, $230,000 has already been donated.

The Long Range Plan outlines many changes to operations, including the following: a substantial building renovation; updates to library finances, such as creating an endowment fund; community programming with the support of a volunteer program; and building on administrative functions through the Board and outreach communications.

Dennis Correll, Volunteer Board President, is pleased that the board is creating a new vision for the library. “Montoursville is so fortunate to have an iconic facility and a highly treasured community library. I continue to be in awe at the level of activity that occurs in such a small library. I am blessed to volunteer for such a great community service and with great volunteers and staff. We look forward to our revealing of our “Refresh” renovation in 2022.

As the library undergoes this major renovation of its space, the goal is to improve the library for people of all ages and abilities. This project addresses the need to accommodate both the physically challenged and our youngest populations.

Anyone interested in donating can stop in to pick up a contribution form, or call 570-368-1840 to have a brochure mailed. Online donations can also be made by visiting: www.fcfpartnership.org/give/donate-online and choosing “Konkle Memorial Library Fund.”

The campaign committee is comprised of Rex Hilton, Honorary Chair; Robert Weaver and Donna Miller, campaign co-chairs; Dennis Correll, Board President; and Rosemary Holmes and Krista Wise, board members.



