Northumberland County -- The Watsontown Children’s Center is partnering with the Watsontown Borough to launch the “Kindness Rocks” contest. Students at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) 5-Star Elementary Program at the Watsontown Children’s Center created the kindness rocks that are decorated with motivation and positive affirmations.

For a chance to win, anyone who finds one of the inspirational kindness rocks are first asked snap a photo of themselves holding the rock; then, email the picture, along with your name and number to bbrooke@ptd.net.

Thirty plus rocks have been placed throughout the Watsontown Borough and out of the 30 rocks, three have a prize value of $25.00. Photos will be posted to the Borough Facebook page until winners are announced on Friday.

“Enjoy your neighborhood and the spirited messages that these youngsters strive to spread throughout the community as they learn about citizenship, kindness, and the power of positive affirmations,” The Borough said.