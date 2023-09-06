Montgomery, Pa. — Scrolling through her pictures, you might guess Carole Troutman of Montgomery had formal photography training. Her photos of the Milky Way and the moon are, pardon the pun, out of this world.

"I bought my first real camera (not a cell phone, lol) two and a half years ago and started learning what I could about Milky Way photography. After I captured my first Milky Way shot, I was hooked," Troutman said.

Since then, she has been expanding her photography to include nightscapes, landscapes, wildlife, mushrooms (day and night photos of bioluminescent mushrooms), and a little bit of portrait photography.

"My favorite thing is going on a night hike to some obscure overlook to shoot the stars," she said. "I find it to be a great way to capture special moments with my family that I can treasure forever."

That's part of the process. If you want to capture amazing sights, you have to be in the right place at the right time.

Troutman recommends some planning ahead of nighttime hiking. "As far as safety," she said, "scout out the hikes during the day first. Know where you’re going and make sure someone else knows your hiking plan just in case. Take all the usual precautions for wildlife, like bear spray and talking or singing as you hike so the animals are not surprised by your presence."

Planning your shots is a huge part of night photography, she said. There are many aspects to consider, such as how light pollution affects a shot.

"To get a good shot of the stars, you need to get away from towns. The direction you are shooting towards must be considered, as well. For instance, if you are in the mountains but shooting in the direction of a town, light pollution will impact your photo. You need to shoot towards dark skies," Troutman said.

Weather is another consideration. Not only cloud cover, but also things like humidity, dew point, etc., can affect the quality of a photo. "Some of my best photos are ones that have been planned far in advance, then I wait for the right weather conditions to see them through," she advised.

And as far as honing your skills? "There are great online resources for photography classes," Troutman said. "I highly recommend looking into the Milky Way masterclass with Kristine Rose Photography for learning about everything involved in Milky Way photography."

Troutman works as a proofreader and editor of patents for Reed Technologies by day. By night, if she is not scouting new shots or foraging for interesting rocks with her family, you might catch her on the dance floor with West Coast Swing.

Troutman recently launched a Facebook page to showcase her night sky photos. Check them out here!

