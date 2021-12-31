Bedford Falls, NY – “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become staple of the Holiday season. To some, the film is the quintessential Christmas movie.

The setting for the film is the fictional town of Bedford Falls, New York. There is a real town, however, which claims it was true basis for the movie, and boasts several pieces of evidence to support the claim.

Northcentralpa.com’s Midday Show co-host Mark Mussina and Loyalsock native and Academy Award winner Tom Woodruff have a special connection to the film. Not only are the both fans of the movie, but they also starred together in a Williamsport Community Theatre League production of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with Mussina as George Bailey and Woodruff playing the villainous Henry Potter.

So, Northcentralpa.com unleashed these two to upstate New York in search of this mythical town, to see if there is any credence to that fact that Bedford Falls may not be a fictional place after all. In fact, it may have been here all along.

Join Mark and Tom on “It’s a Wonderful Road Trip” and see what they discovered.