Williamsport, Pa. — The Factory Works Photo Lab, located in Studio 9-206 of the Pajama Factory, will offer two multi-session classes this June on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Introduction to Black and White Film Darkroom Photography class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Darkroom class will cover the basics of film photography and darkroom practices, from using a camera to processing film and making a finished print.

The cost for all four sessions is $100 total. On completion of the class, the first month of the next month's membership to the photo lab with 24/7 access is available at no cost (a $50 value).

Cameras are available to borrow at the lab for those who do not have their own. Participants will need to provide a roll of 35mm Ilford 400 ISO film, which can be purchased from Hoyer’s Photo on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport.

Mention that you are a student of the Photo Lab to ensure you purchase the correct film. All students will receive a coupon for 10% off of their film purchase at Hoyer’s Photo for the class. All other materials, including a 35 mm loaner camera are provided.

Intro to Digital Photography Class will be held the first three Saturdays of June.

This Factory Works Photo Lab class is intended for beginner digital photographers. A DSLR Camera is required. Each class will focus on a different aspect of photography, applicable to both film and digital, but utilizing the instant results that digital provides.

The sessions will focus on Aperture, Shutter Speed, and Composition and will each be one hour long. The class, consisting of 3 sessions, costs $50.

Class fees can be paid in cash or with a check made out to Factory Works or online by a square invoice provided by email. Please email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment or ask questions about the classes. Pre-Registration is required!

