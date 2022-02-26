Mifflinburg, Pa. – Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit their work for Herr Memorial Library’s upcoming Online Artisan Auction.

For the month of June all submitted art will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library, 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg.

Interested participants may stop in or call the library at 570-966-0831 to fill out an application. Items will be accepted May 1 through May 16.

Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and the library. This allows local artists to exhibit at no cost to themselves.

“We have so many talented artists right here in our community and this is a great opportunity to showcase their work and raise funds to support our library,” said Library Director Corrie Post.

All funds raised will be used at the Herr Memorial Library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs. For additional information, visit unioncountylibraries.org/artisanauction or contact the library at 570-966-0831.

The Herr Memorial Library along with the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton comprise the Union County Library System.



