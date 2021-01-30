Wellsboro, Pa. – Beginning in February, Hamilton-Gibson Productions will host a new series of script dialogues, which will be presented every week on Zoom. The performances will be "staged readings," so no line memorization is required for participating actors. Prior to each performance, the group will hold a few rehearsals over Zoom followed by one recording session at the Deane Center in Wellsboro.

"The plays selected will range from gentle comedies to challenging dramas as well as poignant monologues," said Thomas Putnam, artistic director for the Wellsboro-based community performing arts group. "Cast size for each will be minimal, usually not more than three people. Characters will represent a wide range of ages, and we are encouraging those of all races, faiths, genders and political affiliations to participate."

“We've been exploring ways to produce live theatre and provide opportunities for people to interact safely,” added Putnam. “This series is a hybrid of sorts. The basic plan is that we will record a 30-minute play or a few shorter plays totaling 30 minutes and present the play or plays on Zoom on a Saturday and Sunday.

We may be presenting as many as eight different pre-taped 30-minute shows. Following each presentation, there will be an opportunity for those who have joined the Zoom call to talk about the script or performance with the cast, director and others on the call. It feels like a viable solution to what we can do with live theatre in our community with safety guidelines in place."

Anyone interested in being part of one of the 30-minute shows can call Hamilton-Gibson at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com for more information.