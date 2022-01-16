Lewisburg -- If you're looking for a local arts scene, look no further than Gallery 255. A 2022 Member's Show will display the work of artists in the local community from February 2 through March 30.

The Lewisburg Arts Council invites you to stop by Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg during the library's open hours to view the 2022 Members’ Show.

This show is free to the public and suitable for all ages. Representatives from the Artists' Guild and/or the Photography Club will be available at Galley 255 on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. to answer questions and discuss the show (beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8 up to and including Tuesday, March 29, 2022).

This year’s show celebrates two milestones: the ten-year anniversary of the founding of the Artists’ Guild and the five-year anniversary of the Photography Club. “Nine Cakes” – an oil painting by Artists’ Guild member Simonne Roy – honors these birthdays.

In addition to photographs, oils, and watercolors, a wide variety of media will be represented, from acrylics to ceramics, from colored pencil to jewelry, from pen and ink to textile art. Individual pieces will be marked with a price if they are available for sale.

Pieces on display are by professional as well as amateur artists, all of whom participate in one or both of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s special-interest groups, the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club. For more information about either group, please email guild@lewisburgartscouncil.com or visit LewisburgPhotoClub.org.



