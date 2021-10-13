Lewisburg -- Experience beautiful local sites through the vibrant colors and impressionist methods of Simonne Roy in her Close to Home exhibit, on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of November.

The display painted during the COVID-19 pandemic captures vivid scenes, most within 30 minutes of Roy’s Lewisburg home. The landscapes include familiar sights such as Grove’s Mill, the Hayes covered bridge, the Susquehanna River, Campus Theatre, and historic barns. There are also a number of colorful paintings of wildflowers done in the artist's backyard.

Roy hopes her passion for the natural world and her appreciation of the beauty of Union County will inspire viewers.

Roy will be available in the gallery to speak to visitors and answer questions on each Monday in November (Nov. 8, 19, 22 and 29) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A life-long resident of Pennsylvania, Roy has been painting outdoors since childhood. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Northeastern University School of Law and has resided in Central Pennsylvania since 1980. Roy was the 2018 featured artist of Lewisburg’s Celebration of the Arts.

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.



