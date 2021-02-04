Penns Creek, Pa. – Everyone has that one ex. You know, the one ex who stands out above the others for being the absolute worst in every single way. If you read that and someone did not immediately come to mind, you might be dating them.

If someone did come to mind, now is the perfect time to get the closure (or revenge) you deserve just in time for Valentine's Day. How? By tossing them to the wolves, of course!

T & D's Cats of the World, an exotic wildlife rescue organization located in Penns Creek, will write the first name of your ex on a gingerbread treat for a minimum donation of $5.00. On Valentine's Day, the treats will be tossed to T&D's hungry wolves and quickly devoured.

The treats must be purchased by Feb. 12. Payment can be made through PayPal with a credit card, using the address tdscats@verizon.net. Include the name of your Ex in the "message" space. Checks can be mailed to T & D's Cats of the World, P.O. Box 186, Penns Creek, Pa. 17862 with a note stating the name for the treat.

All the proceeds raised from the treat sales will be used to help support the care and well-being of the rescue animals at T & D's Cats of the World. T & D's has no paid employees and only a handful of volunteers and does not receive any government assistance.

T & D's provides a permanent home for nearly 300 abused, mistreated, or unwanted animals, including 50 felines (lions, tigers, cougars, leopards, bobcats, servals, and lynx) and many other animals including bears, fox, deer, coyotes, wolf-dogs, raccoons, primates, parrots, and more. T & D's opens their doors each summer to educate people about wild animals and let the animals strut their stuff for the public.

Whether it's a a recent heartbreak or a time honored grudge, remind yourself that you are strong and beautiful by throwing your Ex to the wolves. After all, it's not petty if it's for a good cause.