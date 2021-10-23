Muncy -- The Muncy Historical Society's art show will feature some of the most talented artists in Pennsylvania whose works are exhibited and collected nationally. Many share a close relationship with Lycoming County and the surrounding area.

The 15th annual invitational Artists Exhibition and Sale will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The show will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 206 S. Market Street, Muncy.

The Society’s art show committee wants to ensure that show guests experience a well-rounded event that includes a wide range of artistic expression. Diversity and excellent artistry remain paramount to the selection process.

Featured work will include a wide range of arts and craftsmanship, including oil, acrylic, scratchboard, pastels and watercolor paintings, jewelry, ceramics, metal- and woodworking, textiles, mixed media, mosaics, sculpture, stained glass, and home décor.

The show will be a rich and varied collection of original work along with signed and numbered limited-edition reproductions. Two of the Society’s published books will also be available – “Deeds of the Valley” by Paul C. Metzger and “Dragon Views and Other Observations” by Bruce Storm, with both authors available to personalize. The artists will be available during both Friday and Saturday hours to meet and greet show attendees.

This year’s artists include Lynette Ambruch, Judith Cole Costello, Robert Hughes, Selinda Kennedy, Lynn Kibbe, Abby Machamer, Deb Parsons, Tammy Quigley, Kris Robbins, Mark Robbins, Roger Shipley, Theresa Spitler, Deb Stabley, Bruce Storm, Nella Godbey Storm, and Wynn Yarrow.

“A panel of independent jurors evaluates new applicants and selects from our stable of previously juried talented artisans to choose those who will be asked to participate in the current year’s show. While each exhibition is different, a small number of our artists are core to the show. We are careful to offer a mix of traditional and contemporary styles and techniques from oil paintings to acrylics to mixed media."

"We are very fortunate to be able to introduce our community to such incredibly gifted artists and to be able to vary the show each year with different artistic expressions,” explains Linda Poulton, show coordinator.

Out of concern for the health and safety of show volunteers, artists and guests, masks will be required for everyone and there will be no opening night reception this year.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a silent auction on Friday, and until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees may also register for a $250 gift certificate free drawing toward a purchase at the 2022 Artists Show.

This year’s show proceeds will benefit the Muncy Historical Society’s educational initiatives and its outreach, including the 6th “Pops at Pepper Street” concert and the development of the Fort Brady Heritage Park located at the north end of Muncy.

Arts funding support has been provided by Gary’s Furniture, 3 Factory Street, Picture Rocks; state funding through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, an agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and friends of the Muncy Historical Society.

For more information, visit www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org, call (570) 546-5917 or send email to MuncyHistorical@aol.com.



