Harrisburg, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation want to remind artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual Art of the State.

Now in its 54th year, this acclaimed juried exhibition boasts a tradition of presenting highly creative art by Pennsylvanians, chosen by a distinguished panel of jurors.

Art of the State is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years of age. Artists will compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft, and photography/digital media. Entries to the competition must be submitted online.

Additional information and the link to enter are available at statemuseumpa.org/ArtoftheState. The application deadline is Friday, May 6.

Art of the State is scheduled to open to the public on-site at The State Museum on Sunday, Sept. 11, and will close Jan. 15.

More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented. Awards for first place ($500), second place ($300), and third place ($200) will be given in each of the five categories. The William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing ($250) and the Art Docents' Choice Award ($300) will also be presented.

Selection jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all work submitted. Those artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibition.

