Williamsport, Pa. -- For many students throughout Lycoming County and the surrounding area, theatre camps at the Community Theatre League / Community Academy of Stage and Theatre in Williamsport are a highlight of the summer.

CTL is excited to announce six weeks of theatrical education and fun for students entering Kindergarten through 12th grade, beginning July 12. This year’s theme “Dream. Bigger.” encourages ‘campers’ to grow through the arts.

Taught by local theatre artists and creative professionals, the three-hour day camps, which range from one to three weeks, engage local students through hands-on, active learning opportunities, with each camp culminating in a performance or presentation for families and friends.

Fifteen separate camps offer students learning opportunities to expand onstage and backstage creativity.

This year’s camps include titles like "Frozen, Jr." for middle school students, “Ten-Minute Musicals” for high school students, camps based on the authors Mo Willems, Raina Telgemeier, and the Magic School Bus series, and The Penguin Project, among many others.

Seth Sponhouse, CTL’s Executive Director, points out that this year’s camps are spread out across six weeks to contain summer camps to only parts of CTL’s home in the Trade & Transit Centre I.

“Due to ongoing disagreements with the City of Williamsport, River Valley Transit, and the Mayor’s Office over the renewal of the third floor space, we had to be creative with our schedule to make sure that we could still offer all of the summer camps that the greater Williamsport community has come to rely on and look forward to.”

Like the 2020 summer camp program, this year’s camps will stick to strict adherence to coronavirus-mitigation protocols, including reduced class sizes, social distancing, and contact tracing.

“CTL’s Education Coordinator Brianne Tupper and her staff of summer camp teachers are ready to make this summer a memorable one for both returning campers and new campers we are hoping to get involved this summer,” Sponhouse says. “Our successful summer camps have never missed a summer since 2001 and we wanted to make sure this year was another fantastic one!”

CTL’s camps launch for regular registrations on April 12, but Early Bird savings are available through CTL’s website on April 10 and 11. Camps are $175 for one week, $300 for two weeks, and $375 for three weeks. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

The Community Theatre League has been operating on a limited basis since March 2020, but is working to reopen under CDC and Department of Health guidelines. In addition to the Summer Camp program, the Summer Youth Intensive will present the musical "Big Fish" in June and CTL will conclude its 2020-2021 Mainstage Series with the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" in July.