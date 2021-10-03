Northcentral Pa. has no shortage of opportunities to enjoy cinema. Local universities are promoting educational, timely films, to be viewed on-campus in October. For those who want to screen from home this October, WVIA will stream its own educational, timely film on crime and punishment.

WVIA Documentary

Camp Hill, Pa. -- WVIA will premiere the original documentary film "A Call to CARE" on Thursday, October 14 at 8 p.m. on WVIA TV. The one-hour film produced by WVIA explores the Court-Assisted Re-Entry Program, an effort to help individuals released from prison with a moderate-to-high risk of recidivism avoid a devastating relapse into criminal behavior. It chronicles the program’s comprehensive rehabilitative process and celebrates its healing resonance in the community.

“CARE Court is about inclusion, it's about welcoming people back after they've made mistakes in their lives and paid for those mistakes,” said Kris Hendrickson, Director of the film. “There was a lot of courage and a lot of accountability in the way the CARE participants opened up to us for A Call To CARE. It restores your faith in people.”

“Documentaries like these showcase WVIA’s longstanding commitment to tell the stories of our region and highlight those who are making positive change,” said Ben Payavis, WVIA Chief Content Officer.

Within the Court-Assisted Re-Entry Program, otherwise known as CARE, compassion replaces punishment as a rehabilitative catalyst for a second chance. The United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania adopted the CARE program in 2009. The program is a public-private collaboration. The CARE team consists of representatives from the Federal Judiciary, the Department of Justice, the Federal Public Defenders Office, and the U.S. Probation Office. Local, regional, and national nonpartisan private business interests partner with the federal staff and can provide participants with access to a range of otherwise unavailable resources. Supervision is based on cognitive behavioral therapy—a hands-on, practical approach to problem-solving which can change the patterns of thinking or behavior that lead to conflicts. Successfully completing the program can reduce a participant's supervised release period by one-third.

Learn more about the film and watch the trailer here.

Encores will air on Friday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 17 at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 21 at 9 p.m., and Friday, October 22 at 2 p.m. "A Call to CARE" will also be available to watch on-demand at wvia.org and the PBS and WVIA apps after the broadcast premiere.

Bloomsburg film series

Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen three movies this fall as part of its Green Campus Initiative Film series. Each screening will be in the McCormick Center for Human Services, room 1303 at 7 p.m. All screenings are open to the public with no admission fee. A mask is required in all Bloomsburg University buildings.

The first film From Seed to Seed will be shown on Thursday, Oct. 14. From Seed to Seed explores the challenges faced by both large and small-scale farmers as climate change poses increasing challenges to their ability to grow food and make a living.

The documentary focuses on farmers Terry Mierau and Monique Scholte, who gave up a life as opera singers in Europe to follow their passion for small-scale farming. Written, produced, and directed by Katharina Stieffenhofer, From Seed to Seed follows several other Manitoba farmers to provide a Canadian perspective on the global social movement of the regeneration of land, farming, and communities for a more sustainable and healthy future for everyone.

The second film, Into the Canyon, will be screened on Thursday, Oct. 28. Directed by National Geographic photographer Pete McBride, Into the Canyon follows McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko as they take on the feat of hiking the entire length of the Grand Canyon. Through their journey, McBride and Fedarko hope to draw attention to several threats the natural wonder faces, such as increased helicopter traffic and proposed tourism construction projects. Into the Canyon shares a cautionary tale about our complex relationship with the natural world.

The final film of the series, The Messenger, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Messenger asks viewers to imagine a world without birdsong as it explores humans' connection to birds and warns that their uncertain fate could mirror our own. Covering a wide variety of songbird habitats-from the Boreal Forest to Mount Ararat in Turkey to the streets of New York City-The Messenger tells the story about the mass depletion of songbirds and those who are working to save them.

For more information on the series, contact Tim Pelton at tpelton@bloomu.edu.

Bucknell film event

The Pollinators is a cinematic journey around the U.S. following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts, and vegetables we eat. Film Director Peter Nelson and Executive Producer Sally Roy will be in attendance. While admission is free, masks will be required at the event.



