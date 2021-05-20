Williamsport, Pa. -- "At the end of the day we all just want peace and love," said Ana Sanchez, a senior at Lycoming College. She and her fellow students worked in the bright, hot sun on Thursday on a mural facing East Third Street in Williamsport.

"God's love is infinite. There's no judgement. The only divisions that exist are the ones that we create ourselves."

These are among the themes going into the work designed by Lycoming College students, now in progress on the wall of the New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E. Third St.

The church pastor, Pastor Brad Walmer, felt that the one section of wall on his church was in need of some brightening. He reached out to Professor Howard Tran, Art Department chair at Lycoming College. Tran organized a group of students who met with Pastor Brad and church members to design the mural.

Art major and rising Lycoming senior Kaylee Wade described the symbolism and imagery taking shape on the wall. From the top, she said the bright sun emits light--to symbolize God's love--on to hands reaching toward the light. The use of various skin colors, jewelry, and markings on the hands indicate diversity, inviting anyone who looks at the mural to find some connection.

The students participating bring a variety of ideas and life experience to the project, coming from international locations, elsewhere in the U.S., and from Pennsylvania. All have interest in social, political, and racial justice, he said.

While a typical church mural might incorporate more biblical imagery, the New Covenant United Church of Christ pastor said the theme of inclusivity should match up to a church's mission. "All of us are created by God and in God's image, whether we're Republican or Democrat, whether we're a Black lives matter protestor or an LGBTQ plus person, we're all God's children," he said.

With the help of students Ardarsh Ramnauth, a senior in Actuarial Science and Economy, minoring in painting and Medhavi Bhunjun, a rising senior majoring in Art, both international students from Mauritius; Inga Brostek of Williamsport, a recent graduate moving to Baltimore to pursue law school; Wade and Sanchez, the mural is taking shape quickly and expertly.

"For a while it didn't look like there was much going on," said Pastor Walmer. "They were priming and cleaning and stuff. And then Tuesday afternoon I came back for our evening church council meeting and the oranges and yellows were up on the wall. I came around the corner and it was like, 'wow!'"

Walmer said he is excited to see how it all comes together.

The students expect the mural to be finished the first week of June.