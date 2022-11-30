Williamsport, Pa. — Just in time for this year’s Christmas shopping, local author and teacher Joseph W. Smith III will be signing and selling copies of his books on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at Rosko’s Brew House, 601 Pine St. in Williamsport.

Smith, who taught English at Loyalsock High School from 1992-2019 and served 25 years as film critic for the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, has just released a collection of his favorite jokes and riddles.

Other titles also available on Saturday include Joe’s popular 2021 release on under-the-radar films entitled The Best Movies You Never Saw; an anthology of his late father’s Buffalo-area journalism; a work promoting openness and transparency in church life; a book-length study of Hitchcock’s classic 1960 thriller Psycho; and the self-explanatory Sex & Violence in the Bible, published by P&R in 2014.

Retired from public school since 2019, Smith still teaches in various church and home-school venues, along with writing for several websites.

Smith is a trumpet-player, self-proclaimed beer snob, church officer, book-group leader, and long-suffering fan of the Buffalo Bills. Joe also makes it a goal to read at least 100 books a year.

Rosko’s Brew House, which opened this past summer by Montoursville resident Adam Roskowski, offers a selection of carefully crafted beers available in glasses, flights, and growlers. Their current lineup includes English bitter, light lager, pale ale, imperial stout, IPA, cherry wheat, and Belgian witbier.

The bar also offers soft drinks, wines, canned cocktails, and various merchandise items.

For more information, drop Joe a line at robbwhitefan@gmail.com; or check out Rosko’s Facebook page.

