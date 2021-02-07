Williamsport, Pa. – “ARRRRE YA READY, KIDS?!?” The Community Arts Center is thrilled to announce auditions for the 2021 STUDENT SUMMER STOCK production of "THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL!" Directed by Lycoming College Theatre professor Dr. C. Austin Hill (you may remember that Chris directed the 2019 Student Summer Stock production of "Newsies"), "The SpongeBob Musical" will explode onto the CAC stage July 30-August 1 (COVID permitting, of course)!

Hill says, “we are incredibly excited to be planning one of the very first productions of 'The SpongeBob Musical' in this area—one of the first productions of the show ANYWHERE, really. On the heels of our production of 'Newsies' in 2019, cancelling the Student Summer Stock in 2020 was difficult and sad for everyone involved. We thought it would be a great idea to bring the project back with a HUGE title like this one. But even more, we wanted a production that had some important things to say. "The SpongeBob Musical" FEELS like it was written in response to all of the things that we’ve all been dealing with throughout 2020—from the COVID pandemic and shutdown to the important social justice movements—somehow this 2016 show is even more viscerally relevant than it was when it was written. And best of ALL, it will provide wonderful opportunities for our 7-12th grade actor/singer/dancers. The show is fun, funny, clever, colorful, and wildly inventive. It’s the perfect way to spend our summers.”

Auditions for this production are open to EVERYONE in grades 7-12. We would like a diverse cast that represents the population of Lycoming and surrounding counties. All auditions will take place via video submission, with call-backs taking place on ZOOM. Video submissions will be due by May 1 and full instructions will be available shortly on the CAC’s website. Rehearsals will begin on June 1.

Please direct questions to C. Austin Hill at cacchill@caclive.com