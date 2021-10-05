David Becker hails from Williamsport, Pa., where he operates a studio alongside his wife Lynne. Becker.s photography moved into the Pajama Factory of Williamsport ten years ago, where the couple works next door to other artists. Inspired by their artistic community, they now explore other media forms than just photography.

Becker will exhibit his most recent collection this Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Station Gallery in Lock Haven, Pa.

David is “back to his childhood” with his graphite work and is also dabbling in acrylic, oil and cold wax painting. He credits the Clinton County Arts Council, The Bald Eagle Art League, and artists at the Pajama Factory for his newfound inspiration.

Becker claims himself to be, "an intuitive artist, which means I have no idea in mind when I start painting or drawing. I start with lines or shapes and let the work go where it wants to. I have no idea what I am doing and I don’t know how I will get “there”, but I’m going to do it anyway."

Becker has exhibited at the Genetti Hotel and Barrel 135 in Williamsport. He has participated in Group Graphite shows at the Pajama Factory and has won various awards for his Photography and Graphite Works in both the Bald Eagle Art League and the Clinton County Arts Council juried shows.



