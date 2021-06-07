Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania continues to support the preservation of historical and heritage organizations throughout the state.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has awarded $2.3 million in Keystone Historic Grants.

The commission awarded 54 grants selected from 92 eligible applications. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match and were awarded through a competitive selection process.

“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 21 different counties,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value – from a grant to the City of Erie to further their preservation goals, to funding that supports the repair of the architecturally significant Thunderbird Lodge in Rose Valley, Delaware County, to a grant to Bellefonte Borough, Centre County, to assist the community’s continued investment in and promotion of historic preservation. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”

Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide funding to support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and the revitalization of communities. Funding also helps facilitate municipal planning initiatives that focus on historic resources or may be used to meet building or community-specific planning goals. The program also supports construction activities at resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

These grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund, which is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.