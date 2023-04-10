Wellsboro, Pa. — A group formed to support the arts in Wellsboro is holdings an online art auction this month to raise money for children's art classes.

Art’s Friends is a group that formed in the last year to support the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. The Gmeiner recently invited artists within a 150-mile radius to donate a piece of art to the event throughout the month of March. Pieces in any artistic medium were accepted.

There are paintings, photographs, drawings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, quilts, macrame, and yes, even crocheted dragons! These items from local artists have been supplemented by the Dunham family's collection of art, which includes beautiful equestrian, sailing, and duck-themed pieces, along with an unusual reverse-painted glass piece from the 1800s. There are Currier and Ives pieces, a Wallace Nutting photograph, and a gorgeous painting by George-Jean-Marie Haquette.

The auction will be online until April 29. You can see all of the pieces and bid here.

On the last day, Art's Friends will be hosting an Auction Finale from 5-8 p.m. here at The Gmeiner for people who would like to see the pieces in person. There will also be helpers available to guide you through the online bidding process if you have never done it before. So join in for some wine, fabulous food, great art, and maybe a little competitive bidding!

Bidding will close at midnight on April 29. The winners will be able to pick up their pieces from The Gmeiner on May 2-3 from noon to 6 p.m. Pieces may also be shipped at an additional cost.

Many thanks to the wonderful artists who have donated their work, the Dunham family for donating their collection, and the generous folks at Jelliff's Auction who have donated their time and services to help make the first auction a success. The money raised by this event will be going primarily toward free art classes and activities for children at The Gmeiner.

The Gmeiner is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free.

