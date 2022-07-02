Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is happy to announce the opening of an exhibit of paintings by Russell Richard inspired by his trip to the Amazon, as well as some objects that he gathered in his travels.

Titled “Journey Through the Amazon Rainforest,” this exhibit will be on display in the Atrium Gallery from July 8-31.

Russell Richard will give a presentation about his journey on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner.

“In 1994, I had the opportunity to travel to the Amazon Rain Forest," Richard said. "Arriving at the port city of Iquitos was the beginning of a two-week unforgettable experience. I visited open-air markets, explored the jungle, tasted very different types of cuisine and discovered animals and insects that I didn’t know existed.

"Especially meaningful was meeting some of the local tribes. They were warm, welcoming and happy to share their traditions, music, food and dance. This was a humbling experience and one that I will treasure forever. I would love to share my experience with you through the lens of my camera.”

Richard is a self-taught artist with an extensive background in biomedical engineering and as a technical trainer. Combining his experience as an instructor and his love for art, he created a successful business as a Certified Bob Ross painting instructor, who has offered many classes in this style at the Gmeiner.

When Richard is not teaching the Bob Ross Style, he enjoys creating art of his own style. This has evolved to a mixed media form of art using anything that will create the image and emotion he is trying to express. His art often includes acrylics, oils, wood, plastics, and dyes.

Russell can be reached at fineartbyrussell.com.

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main Street, behind the Green Free Library. The galleries are open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, contact the Gmeiner at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

