Tioga County -- Armed Women of America (AWA), the Tioga County Shooting Chapter, will be making rounds around the region throughout March and April, including stops in Morris and Williamsport. Non-members are invited to join in on most activities.

This Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, the AWA chapter will have a table at the Morris Gun Show with AWA informational brochures, the Basic Pistol Course training calendar for the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club in Mansfield, a Tioga County Shooting Chapter events flyer, and other handouts.

Later this month, members of the chapter will visit Williamsport for a group shooting activity. Members will leave Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. from the CVS Plaza parking lot in Mansfield and carpool to the National Range and Armory at 531 Washington Boulevard in Williamsport, Pa. Shooting practice will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Afterwards, we will have lunch either at Texas Roadhouse or Red Lobster,” said Marilyn Jones. Jones and Michelle Lawrence are co-leaders of the Tioga County group.

“Women who are not members are invited to join us for this trip. They will need to bring eye and ear protection. If they don't have their own gun, they can rent one at the National Range and Armory," Jones said.

On Sunday, April 3, a Basic Rifle Class is being held for Tioga County Shooting Chapter members only. The class will start at 8 a.m. at Burke's Gun Shop in Meshoppen. Members will carpool to the shop, where the class and range are located. The cost is $125. Members planning to attend must pre-register by calling 570-712-2135.

Membership in this chapter is required after one visit with the Tioga County Shooting Chapter. The membership fee is $75 per year. Women are responsible for bringing their own firearm, ammunition, eye and ear protection, cleaning kit and water.

For more information about the March 19 trip to the National Range and Armory, the April 3 rifle class in Meshoppen or about becoming a member, contact Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com; or Lawrence at 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com.



