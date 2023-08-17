Williamsport, Pa. — Legislation aiming to eliminate vehicle emissions inspections in Lycoming County has been introduced in the state legislature.

Twenty-five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties currently require testing of vehicle emissions — a rule originally intended to aid the state’s compliance with the federal Clean Air Act (CAA) of 1970 — but area legislators say it’s time to end that requirement, hinting that it now causes more harm than good.

Introduced on Aug. 7 by State Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83), the bill aims to save vehicle owners “costs and inconvenience of vehicle emissions inspections.” Specifically, the bill proposes to to remove Lycoming County from the EPA's Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program.

The program intended to reduce air pollution and promote environmental conservation by requiring emissions tests at every yearly car inspection.

The 1995 requirements were “customized to meet specific regional air-quality issues and improvement goals,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Nearly three decades since those requirements were put in place, Flick says “a reassessment of the program’s efficacy and necessity” is in order.

Flick cites the financial burden on the local community, particularly “low-income individuals, and small business owners," as a reason to end county participation in the program.

According to Pennsylvania demographics, 8.1% of Lycoming County households live in poverty, and 18.4% in Williamsport.

“The costs associated with inspection fees, potential repairs and time off from work for the testing process all create undue hardship on our communities," Flick said.

Adding to the strain, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) “raised the minimum waiver expenditure for an emissions inspection from $150 to $450," Flick said.

The region may have less need for the program now.

Lycoming County has also seen a "surge" in newer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, a change that has improved air quality in the region. According to an American Lung Association ratings of air quality, Lycoming County, along with Tioga and Centre, receives an "A" score.

Flick, a freshman legislator who represents the city of Williamsport and surrounding municipalities, said Lycoming County being exempted from the I/M program would, “provide much-needed relief to people struggling to make ends meet.”

Vehicle inspection changes

An evenly-divided House narrowly lead by Democrats with a Senate controlled by Republicans leaves raises doubt over whether Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will agree to any legislative changes to the program; but regardless, Flick hinted action is expected in a timely manner.

Referred to the House Transportation committee on June 22, state Senate Bills 561 and 562, sponsored by State Sen. Wayne Langerhold Jr (R-83), exempt certain vehicles in Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, and Westmoreland counties from emissions inspection requirements, and exempts vehicles statewide for five years after they’ve been manufactured.

HB 172, sponsored by State Rep. Parke Welting (R-07) of Mercer County, urges Congress and the EPA “to take action and end regulations relating to vehicle emissions testing,” according to the bill.

Also co-sponsored by Flick, along with State Reps. Joe Hamm (R-84), Aaron Bernstine (R-08), Ryan Mackenzie (R-187), Martin Causer (R-67), Dan Moul (R-91), and David Rowe (R-85), HB 172 was referred to the House Transportation committee on June 30.

The bill claims that vehicle emission tests are “no longer effective at reducing air pollution due to new, fuel-efficient vehicles and a heightened focus and promised manufacturing support on fuel-efficient vehicles.”

Visit Drive Clean PA for additional information on the state vehicle emissions testing program, a list of authorized emissions testing stations in Lycoming County, and station owner mechanic information.

