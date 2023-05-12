Williamsport/State College, Pa. — AIDS Resource has begun accepting new patients at their recently opened health clinics in State College and Williamsport.

AIDS Resource isn't strictly about preventing and treating AIDS. The AR Health Clinics in State College and Williamsport are dedicated to providing compassionate healthcare services in a welcoming environment to those with HIV and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Appointments can be scheduled at either location through arhealthservices.org or by calling (570) 322-8448. The clinic facilities are located at AIDS Resource’s offices in Williamsport, 500 W. Third St., and State College, 129 S. Sparks St., Suite 1. Operating hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic welcomes patients with or without insurance coverage. To streamline visits, patient forms are available on the clinic's website. Patients can print and complete the forms before visiting the clinic, or they may fill the forms out on arrival.

“We are thrilled to offer affordable and accessible healthcare options with a provider who possesses extensive knowledge in HIV and sexual health matters,” said Kirsten Burkhart, AIDS Resource Executive Director. “By eliminating the stigma often associated with HIV and the LGBTQ+ community, we can offer holistic healthcare without judgment and minimize barriers.”

The AR Health Clinic provides a wide range of services including routine check-ups, vaccinations, health screenings, gynecological services, long-term condition management, and acute illness management. Long-term conditions include asthma, arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease. Acute care can include infections, sprains, colds, and allergies.

AIDS Resource remains committed to providing free HIV and hepatitis C testing, as well as assisting individuals in gaining access to the HIV preventive medicines PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis).

Burkhart emphasized that the goal is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care in a welcoming environment.

“By providing a space where patients feel embraced and accepted, they can be open and honest with their doctor without fear of judgment or discrimination,” Burkhart said. “Through this clinic, we hope to enhance the health of our community.”

AIDS Resource is a non-profit, community-based organization that provides a variety of services including HIV prevention programs, testing, and assistance to those affected by HIV. It has also expanded its reach to provide other generalized types of care.

