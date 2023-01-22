Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects.

Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects.

Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance.

“I strongly encourage eligible applicants in the five-county region I represent to apply for this funding as a way to improve and preserve our local recreational areas and further ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience and enjoy their appeal,” State Senator Gene Yaw said during an endorsement for the grants.

Senator Yaw added that over the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) has funded over 4,000 projects that have helped to plan, acquire, and develop parks, recreation facilities, trails, and conserved critical conservation areas and watersheds; supported education and training on conservation and recreation topics; and built conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including Pennsylvania’s natural gas “Impact Fee.”

