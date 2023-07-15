Harrisburg, Pa. — The second round of antlerless deer licenses will begin Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m.
To check out the number of remaining licenses, visit this link.
Licenses are available online at www.huntfish.pa.gov or in-store at any Licensing Issuing Agent. Click here to view a map of statewide license issuing agents.
Resident hunters can still purchase your first antlerless deer license.
The 2023-24 Hunting License year runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Check out Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 seasons and bag limits online here.
