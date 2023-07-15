Harrisburg, Pa. — The second round of antlerless deer licenses will begin Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m.

To check out the number of remaining licenses, visit this link.

Licenses are available online at www.huntfish.pa.gov or in-store at any Licensing Issuing Agent. Click here to view a map of statewide license issuing agents.

Resident hunters can still purchase your first antlerless deer license.

The 2023-24 Hunting License year runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Check out Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 seasons and bag limits online here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.