A trail through eight wineries, tasting chocolate and wine, with eight separate chances to win prizes...does this sound like your ideal Valentine's Day yet?

The annual Columbia-Montour Wine & Chocolate Trail returns on Friday, Feb. 11 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 20 at eight participating local wineries. The occasion will make a perfect day trip or weekend excursion for sweethearts or groups of friends in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

As an added incentive, there will be a total of nine prize baskets awarded to lucky winners. Prizes will be drawn from the collection of participants who have completed the whole trail during the specified event period.

“Trail travelers will be eligible to win eight unique prize baskets, one from each participating winery,” said Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing for the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau. “There will also be one Grand Prize basket featuring a bottle of wine from each winery, so its recipient should be quite happy!”

There is no cost to participate in the event, but tasting fees may apply depending on the winery. To get started, travelers may pick up a free wine and chocolate ticket at any of the participating wineries during the week of the event.

The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Next, trail-goers will pay a visit each subsequent winery with the other half of their ticket.

Along the way, participants can enjoy exquisite wine and chocolate pairings and get their tickets stamped at every winery. At the last winery, the completed ticket will be turned in; its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets.

Participating wineries this year are: Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops, Freas Farm Winery, Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors, Kulpmont Winery Outlet at the Ol’ Country Barn, Pour Choices Winery, Ricketts Cidery, Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard – Danville Outlet, and Three Dogs Vino.

All wineries will be open during their normal posted hours. It is recommended that participants call ahead or visit individual wineries’ websites to confirm hours of operation prior to traveling. For directions or further information about the Wine & Chocolate Trail, please visit the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau’s website or call 570-784-8279.