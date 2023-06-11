Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Arts Council will celebrate the first day of summer and beyond with their annual "Music in the Park" concert series.

This year's concert series is having a change in venue due to construction in downtown Lewisburg. The “Park” this year is Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 218 N 15th St., Lewisburg, at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts.

The concert series begins on Wednesday, June 21, the official first day of summer. This concert, beginning at 7 p.m., features the Susquehanna Valley Chorale performing the music of Cole Porter. This concert is free and open to the public. The Lewisburg Arts Council is grateful to Community Partnerships and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for funding this concert.

For the next seven weeks through August 9, each Wednesday evening will highlight a different music genre and feature some of the area’s favorite performers.

All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Rain locations and other information are available on the Arts Council's website.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner, and enjoy wonderful music in a beautiful setting!

This year's concert schedule is:

June 21 : Susquehanna Valley Chorale – William Payn, conductor (Chorale / Show Tunes)

: Susquehanna Valley Chorale – William Payn, conductor (Chorale / Show Tunes) June 28 : Across the Pond (Celtic)

: Across the Pond (Celtic) July 5 : Penn Central Wind Band – William Kenny, conductor (Patriotic)

: Penn Central Wind Band – William Kenny, conductor (Patriotic) July 12 : Derek Scott and Billy Kelly (Jazz)

: Derek Scott and Billy Kelly (Jazz) July 19 : Lockport Drifters (Country)

: Lockport Drifters (Country) July 26 : Tanjo & Crow (Bluegrass)

: Tanjo & Crow (Bluegrass) August 2 : TL & Kj (Family Friendly)

: TL & Kj (Family Friendly) August 9: Lone Crow Rebellion (Rock)

The Music in the Park concert series would not have been possible without the long-time support of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. The Woodcock Foundation's mission statement: So long as there are little children to be introduced to the creative arts and harried adults who missed exposure to great art and literature and timeless music to be shared across all age groups, there will be a need for efforts to encourage the appreciation of the arts.

