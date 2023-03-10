A total of 23 maple syrup producers are participating in the upcoming Annual Maple Weekend this March 18-19 in Potter and Tioga counties.

As the fifth largest producer of maple syrup in the country, Pennsylvania produced 164,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2022, a fall from previous years, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA.

Pennsylvania, and the east coast in general, are known for their maple syrup because of the trees unique to the region. Sugar maple trees, the sweetest tree in Pennsylvania, grow naturally only in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada, according to Penn State Extension.

The public can learn more about sugar maples and syrup production through Maple Weekend’s guided educational tour.

Each producer along the path will offer a range of opportunities, including education on production methods, demonstrations, samplings, vendors, food, and even live music at some locations.

Locations offering breakfast include Brydonson Farm, Hamilton’s Maple Products, Cary Hose Co., Ossea Masonic Lodge, Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple, Miller’s Purely Maple.

Each farm exercises its own production methods, some drawing from tradition and others embracing more modern techniques.

Another maple syrup opportunity will take place at Hills Creek State Park on Saturday, March 18 only. Park staff will be providing background on maple production, including history and biology, as well as an interactive tapping experience.

Sponsored in part by Visit Potter-Tioga Pennsylvania, Maple Weekend events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

