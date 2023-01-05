This Sunday, many will gather outdoors to participate in the annual January eagle watch. The eagle watch will take place at the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation at the Connecting Channel Overlook in Tioga on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.

The event is presented by the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association in conjunction with Step Outdoors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Local expert, Matt West, will be leading the event. He will guide attendees to scour the ice and skies for eagles. West will explain the eagle's habitat, life history, and behaviors. West said that he has seen dozens of eagles already this season.

The event is free and does not require registration in advance. The Woodland Owners Association will offer snacks and hot drinks.

According to Anne Alexander, president of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association, "We hope that anyone who hears about it just shows up with some sense of adventure." Last year there were just over 20 participants at the watch and it lasted about an hour.

The first annual eagle watch event began in 2021 as an idea to safely continue hosting monthly gatherings during the uneasy time of COVID guidelines, Alexander said.

The exact directions for Connecting Channel Overlook can be found here. The destination is listed as Tioga Reservoir Overlook on Google maps. It is accessed by traveling south on Main Street through Tioga. Visitors will first see the spillway at the base of the dam then continue to follow the road, curling up the hill to the top, where there is a parking lot and restrooms.

Alexander said that the weather in past years has been perfectly still and quite cold. She recommends dressing warm and covering up because if there is a wind, it can be strong there. Fortunately, it’s currently forecasted to be 37F this Sunday and not very windy.

Binoculars are helpful but if you don't have any, Alexander said they often have some to loan.

"Everyone is invited to bundle up and enjoy one of our area’s impressive overlooks and spend time with our wonderful eagles," Alexander said.

The Tioga County Woodland Owners Association works to educate its members and the general public about the methods and benefits of sound forest management.

Their educational efforts reflect a wide variety of efforts, including timber harvesting and stand improvement, enhancement of wildlife and pollinator habitat, crop tree planting, game animal food and cover management, soil conservation, waters protection, and agroforestry. They recognize the importance of forests to Tioga County’s economic and environmental well-being.

For more information, go to www.tcwoa.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.