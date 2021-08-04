Williamsport, Pa. -Due to results from a third-party company and the building's HVAC system being interconnected, City Hall will temporarily relocate offices until issues have been resolved, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The move will begin over the next several days with all City department phone remaining the same. According to Slaughter, the City will update the matter as information becomes available.