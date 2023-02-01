Punxsutawney, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil will exit his stump at sunrise tomorrow morning to forecast whether we're in for an early spring bloom, or facing down six more weeks of winter.
This year marks the 137th celebration of the event. Recently inaugurated Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be in attendance.
As history goes, when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow it means we're in for six more weeks of below average winter temperatures, whereas if he doesn't see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.
Tens of thousands of people will travel to the small town of Punxsutawney, Pa. to witness the mythical prediction the morning of Feb. 2. Historically, as many as 30,000 people have visited Gobbler’s Knob on the day of celebration, and the year the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day was released, up to 35,000 according to visitPA.com.
For those who aren't able to be in attendance at Gobbler's Knob, follow along with the live stream set to begin at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.