Punxsutawney, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil will exit his stump at sunrise tomorrow morning to forecast whether we're in for an early spring bloom, or facing down six more weeks of winter.

Live Stream options for Groundhog Day LIVE STREAM: https://www.visitpa.com/live-stream-phils-prediction FACEBOOK LIVE: https://www.facebook.com/visitPA | Note: 7:15 a.m. start time YOUTUBE LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/visitpa | Note: 7:15 a.m. start time

This year marks the 137th celebration of the event. Recently inaugurated Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be in attendance.

As history goes, when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow it means we're in for six more weeks of below average winter temperatures, whereas if he doesn't see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

Tens of thousands of people will travel to the small town of Punxsutawney, Pa. to witness the mythical prediction the morning of Feb. 2. Historically, as many as 30,000 people have visited Gobbler’s Knob on the day of celebration, and the year the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day was released, up to 35,000 according to visitPA.com.

For those who aren't able to be in attendance at Gobbler's Knob, follow along with the live stream set to begin at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.