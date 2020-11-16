Williamsport, Pa. – All doggies automatically qualify for Santa's Nice List.

Your good pup can say cheese with Old Saint Nick at the Lycoming County SPCA's Pet Photos with Santa event.

The photos are a joyful addition to holiday cards and help support the homeless pets at the SPCA.

Santa will be at the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5

Photo sessions are available by appointment only. Masks are required. Call the SPCA at 570-322-4646 to make an appointment.

There are two photo package options to choose from:

Package 1 ($15) – one 5×7 portrait and two wallet-sized photos

Package 2 ($20) – one 5×7 portrait, two wallet-sized photos, and a copy of a digital photo

Visit the Lycoming County SPCA's website for more information about adoptable pets in our region.