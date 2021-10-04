Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will hold its first Multicultural Celebration Day #PSPMC on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Department Headquarters located at 1800 Elmerton Ave. in Harrisburg.

The free event that is open to the public is being spearheaded by the PSP Office of Community Engagement (OCE), which was announced earlier this year. OCE interacts with citizens and organizations to help identify and problem-solve local challenges to support the safety of residents, visitors, and law enforcement. OCE contains the Community Affairs and Heritage Affairs sections, which seek to build positive, proactive relationships with residents and visitors of the state. They also build relationships with underserved communities to create stronger relationships and establish increased trust with law enforcement.

"This is the first of many OCE events which will highlight members of our communities," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of PSP. "By working with and featuring some of the many multicultural groups that bring value to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, PSP reaffirms its commitment to building trust and improving relationships with multicultural communities."

During the event, PSP will feature its own displays, including a helicopter, K9, motorcycle, Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), and the Hazardous Device and Explosives Section. Multiple baskets will be raffled off; proceeds will benefit the State Employee Combined Appeal (SECA) campaign that runs from September 1 through Oct. 22. SECA is the commonwealth's annual charitable giving campaign through which employees may donate to any of the approximately 1,000 participating non-profit agencies.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be present for those interested with Pfizer and Janssen vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ages 16 and older and is available to children ages 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization. No registration is necessary. Proof of employment is NOT required.

The event will feature area food trucks, including Banana Leaf Indian Cuisine, Bricker's Famous French Fries, 717 Tacos and Rollz on Wheelz Filipino Cuisine. Multicultural entertainers will showcase their many talents, including Halo-Halo Youth Dancers, Bulgarian Cultural Center, McGinley School of Irish Dance and PSP's Ceremonial Unit Bagpipers. Community vendors will be on site, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, South Central Camp Cadet, YWCA Greater Harrisburg, Three Leaf Farmden, Carli's Kitchen, Gray Nation, United Way, Trifola, Member Assistance Program (MAP) & State Employee Assistance Program (SEAP).

Food is not free and will be based on vendor prices. Free, on-premise parking is available for attendees.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.