On May 23, 2019, Pennsylvania changed the 143rd day of the year forever as it became a day of kindness dedicated to the State’s best neighbor—Fred Rogers.

Fred Rogers, better know as Mr. Rogers, welcomed millions of people into his neighborhood over the years through his television program. He used the numbers 1-4-3 as a sign for “I love you.”

"1-4-3 was Fred's shorthand for saying, 'I love you.' It was his unique way of telling people in both his television and real-life neighborhoods that they were special to him," said Suzanne Masri, Director of Marketing and Communications at Fred Rogers Productions.

"And on this 143rd day of the year, we hope that Pennsylvanians and people everywhere will be inspired by Fred to express kindness and neighborliness to those around them.”

Each number represented a different word in the sequence. Despite '143 Day in PA' only being a year old, it has quickly become one of Pennsylvania’s most important days. Residents are urged to share their acts of kinds with others on social media using the hashtag #143DayinPA.

“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind of word to another person,” Fred Rogers is quoted on the site.

Any residents struggling to find ways to help can simply head to www.143day.dced.pa.gov and hit the kindness generator. All you must do is the hit the “show me the love” button and it will generate one act of kindness to pursue.

Acts of kindness generated can range from something as simple as “make someone an original artwork” or “write a song for a family member” to more involved ones like “donate food to a homeless shelter” or “Venmo a nurse you know a few dollars for coffee”.

These are simple acts that can go a long way for people and family members, especially during the current situation facing all Pennsylvanians.

Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed Friday, May 22, the 143rd day of the year, as 1-4-3 Day, a statewide day of kindness in honor of Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers.

“In 2019, Pennsylvanians shared more than 17,000 acts of kindness on social media on 1-4-3 Day,” said Governor Wolf. “This year, in particular, with all we’re going through as a state and a nation, we have the opportunity to show the positive impact that neighborliness can have during more difficult times by recognizing and thanking essential workers and frontline employees through acts of kindness and appreciation. We hope this day inspires even more generosity, not only on 1-4-3 Day, but all the time, whenever or wherever kindness is needed.”

To join the conversation, follow visitPA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and use #143DayInPA to keep up with all the good deeds and acts of kindness.