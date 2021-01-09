The Pennsylvania Farm Show – typically the largest indoor agricultural expo on the East Coast – is going virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Agriculture recently unveiled its schedule of events for the show, which will take place from today, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 16.

The full schedule is available here.

Events will include 4-H demonstrations, live duckling pond and beehive cams, STEM demonstrations that can be recreated at home with kids, culinary demonstrations, veteran-farmer stories and more.

In addition to live and pre-recorded events that will be featured on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network, the Farm Show will host virtual exhibits at www.farmshow.pa.gov.

These more than 180 virtual exhibits include videos, activities and other learning opportunities that range from all things about bluebirds, gourds and cider to how to cook dried beans, raise hogs or make a blue-ribbon-winning apple pie.

Don’t miss out on this showcase of our state’s top industry!