Harrisburg, Pa. -A stockpile of personal protective wear will be moved over the next couple months which will make the Farm Show Complex viable to host events by September.

Throughout the pandemic, events at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center were placed on hold for health and safety reasons. As conditions became safer for public gatherings and mitigation measures eased, the Farm Show Complex opened in June 2021 for small events such as the US Junior Nationals Girls Basketball Tournament and the American Cornhole League Keystone Cup State Championship.

The lease for the new storage site, which was executed earlier today, will pave the way for larger events at the Farm Show Complex to resume by mid-September, including the All-American Dairy Show, which begins Sept. 18, and the Keystone International Livestock Exposition, which begins Oct. 1.

Over the past several weeks, a proposed warehouse lease was renegotiated to save taxpayers $400,000 per year – up to a total of $2 million over the full length of the five-year lease.

Under CDC guidelines, the specific location of the State PPE Stockpile cannot be disclosed. DGS will oversee the transportation of the PPE to the new location, and DGS personnel will be responsible for managing the stockpile at the new location.

The terms of the lease call for an increasing amount of square footage to be available, starting with 150,000 square feet available by August 23, 2021, and growing to just over 500,000 square feet of space by November 23, 2021. The lessor is Moran Logistics.

The lease includes the potential for two one-year extensions, and after 42 months it can be terminated by the Commonwealth with six months' notice.

The lease was approved this morning by the Board of Commissioners of Public Grounds and Buildings. The board, created in 1929, holds public meetings to consider all leases of real estate for use by executive agencies and independent agencies, along with most sole-source procurement of supplies. The two members of the board are the state treasurer and the governor, who designated the budget secretary to serve in his place. Sole-source leases, such as the one approved today, must be approved unanimously.