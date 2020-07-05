Lewisburg, Pa. – Purchase unique items including jewelry, art, gift baskets and more in the lobby at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.

“Because we were unable to have the auction back in March due to COVID-19, we decided to have a sale of the donated items in the lobby,” said Don Adams, Board President. “We hope everyone will drop by and participate.”

Between July and December, over 150 hand-crafted items, collectibles and more will be featured in the library’s display cases with new items swapped out each month. Everything will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

“This is a great opportunity to raise funds for the library and for the public to walk away with some really unique pieces, generously donated by patrons and local businesses,” said Diane Elliot, senior vice president and branch administrator of Northumberland National Bank and co-chair of the auction.

All proceeds from the event are used to augment the collection of books and materials available for the commnity to borrow at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg. Items up for sale are available to preview online at UnionCountyLibraries.org/LobbySale, and displayed during regular business hours. For more information, call the library at 570-523-1172.