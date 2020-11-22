Muncy, Pa – Are you done displaying your political campaign sign and not sure what to do with it? Bellabon's Pet Recovery Services could use them to help find lost pets.

"I need the wire for lost pet signs where I'm not allowed to use poles," the pet recovery service said on their Facebook page.

Bellabon's searches for lost pets in Muncy, Hughesville, Montoursville, Williamsport, Milton, Danville, Turbotville, and all surrounding areas.

If you or someone you know has political yard signs that you're willing to part with, you can contact Bellabons at 570-244-1789, or send them a message through their Facebook page.

"Thank you so much in advance and I will take all that you have," the company said.